PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, September 7, Wednesday

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan: Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns in a crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. Babar Azam and Co will be on a high after beating India in their previous Super 4 encounter. Pakistan were clinical in the clutch moments of the game and played good cricket under pressure. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz blunted the Indian attack with their blistering knocks. But Pakistan will be mindful of not taking anything for granted as Afghanistan has a decent bowling attack. Skipper Babar Azam would like to get some runs under his belt and lead his side from the front.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be hurting from losing their previous game against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan’s batting line-up couldn’t capitalize on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s blistering knock of 84 runs off just 45 balls. Skipper Mohammad Nabi will hope that they don’t repeat the mistakes of the last game. Nabi himself has been woefully out of form and will like to contribute more with the bat. Additionally, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will have to come up with the goods, if Afghanistan is to have any chance of defeating this strong Pakistan team.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

PAK vs AFG Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad

