Pak vs Aus 2022: Fox Takes a Dig at Rawalpindi Pitch With This Funny Tweet

Australia had lost toured Pakistan 18 years ago. Obviously, a lot of water had flown under the bridge. But one thing that hasn’t changed over the years is preparing wickets that suit the hosts. The Rawalpindi cricket stadium, venue of the three-match Test series opener dished out a flat track which was devoid of any grass and of course cracks! The Aussie broadcasters used this occasion and tweeted this:

In a funny tweet, they have taken a dig at the conditions that are on offer with the 22-yard strip looking completely devoid of any grass which means taking wickets will be difficult here. Also it reminded the Aussies of a national highway as the picture clearly suggests.

Ashes-winning Australia will face unfamiliar conditions, heavy security and unpredictable, but talented, opponents when they begin their first Test in Pakistan for 24 years on Friday.

Having landed in Islamabad just three days ago to be immediately engulfed in “head of state-level security", the Australians have had little time to acclimatise to conditions in Rawalpindi, where the first Test will be played.

But they may like what they see as they practise, with a pitch often more conducive to seam bowling than the more typical spinners’ wickets more usually found across Pakistan.

In three Tests played in Rawalpindi since Pakistan were allowed to host matches again in 2019, 10 years on from the fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, fast bowlers have snapped up 52 wickets with spinners only bagging 21.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, fresh from leading his side to a 4-0 Ashes drubbing of England in his first series in charge, admitted it would be all new to his players.

