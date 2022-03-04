PAK vs AUS: Bomb Blast Jolts Pakistan on Day 1 of Rawalpindi Test

The Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for a bilateral series after 24 years. Under a heavy security cover, comprising 4100 security personnel and army snipers, the first Test of the three-match series got underway in Rawalpindi on Friday. The game marked a new milestone in the history of Pakistan cricket but on the same day, the country was throttled with an inhumane incident that took over 30 lives.

On Friday, a massive bomb blast in the Shiite Muslim Mosque marred the city of Peshawar; two hours away from where the first Pakistan vs Australia Test is being played. As per media reports, at least 30 people were killed in the incident while more than 50 were left injured. The blast took place moments before the Friday prayers.

Advertisement

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the death count of 30 and said hospitals have declared an emergency.

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, and frantic rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.

A day after welcoming the Australian cricket team, former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned what is being called a terror attack. On the other hand, the security personnel have been put on high alert at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat. The hosts went off to a terrific start with a century stand for the first wicket before opener Abdullah Shafique was removed by Nathan Lyon.

Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali then paired up and frustrated the visiting bowling attack, piling up more than 90 runs for the second wicket and were batting in the third session. Meanwhile, Imam scored his maiden Test hundred which was more special as he scored it on home soil.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here