PAK vs AUS: David Warner Imitates Hasan Ali's Signature Celebration After His Dismissal - WATCH

The Pat Cummins-led Australian side created history on Friday in Lahore after they registered a sensational 115-run victory in the third and final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan. This was Australia’s third Test series triumph on Pakistan soil and first after a gap of 24 years.

The home team had to overcome a challenging target of 351 but Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon and skipper Cummins had other plans. The duo helped bowl Paksitan out for just 235 in the last session on the fifth day. Lyon ran through the Pakistani top and bottom order to claim his 19th five-wicket haul, while Cummins contributed by picking key wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam and last man Naseem Shah.

While the series deciding third Test was packed with action, it also had few light-hearted moments. Pakistan’s Hasan Ali who often celebrates with his trademark celebration got a taste of his own medicine by Australia’s David Warner.

Chasing 351, Lyon had dismissed Babar Azam and Mitchell Starc sent Sajid Khan back to the dressing room. Hasan Ali was the next man to walk in, he got out at 13 trying a slog sweep off Lyon’s delivery. The ball in its course of trajectory touched his helmet and hit the stumps, nicking his gloves. But there was more to it, as Warner, who was positioned at silly point, hilariously imitated Hasan’s trademark ‘explosion’ celebration right in front of him.

Watch it here:

Cummins was awarded the Man of the Match award for his five-wicket haul in the first innings. He was ably supported by Starc who took four wickets in the same innings.

Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja was awarded the Man of the Series award for his incredible consistency that saw him score 496 runs in five innings. The southpaw also hit two half-centuries and two hundreds in those innings.

The two teams will now face each other in three ODIs followed by one T20I.

