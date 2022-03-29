PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Pakistan and Australia: The Pakistan versus Australia series moves into the white-ball leg of the tour. Both sides play a three-match ODI series followed by a one-off T20I, with the first ODI on March 29. All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which hosted the third and final Test won by the visiting team. The ODI series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, and as per the current standings, Pakistan are currently placed tenth in the table, while Australia are placed seventh. The two teams are in need of points looking to go up the ladder.

The home team last played an ODI back in July 2021 where they lost 0-3 to a second-string England side. But it is always a different ball game when they play in their own backyard and will start as favorites against a depleted Australian side.

Advertisement

Australia, on the other hand, despite losing key players will head into the first ODI as the more confident team having won the Test series. They too have not played many ODIs in recent times. They last played in July last year against the West Indies, which they won 2-1.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Australia, here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs AUS Telecast

Pakistan vs Australia game will be telecast at Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The 1st ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore. This game kicks off at 3:30 PM IST.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed or Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Advertisement

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here