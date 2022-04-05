Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s One-off T20I match between Pakistan and Australia: After the Test and ODI series, the Australian tour of Pakistan 2022 will conclude with a one-off T20I match on Tuesday, April 5. The venue of the clash is Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the game kicks off at 9 PM IST.

The visitors won the Test series and the first ODI but the home team bounced back to take the ODI series 2-1. This will be the final match of Australia’s historic tour and a one-off T20I will decide who will have the last laugh. Moreover, the home crowd will be eager for the requital of the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat in the final match of the tour.

Pakistan may not make significant changes to their playing XI. They are most likely to retain their core 11 that bought them success in the ODI series. Haider Ali and Shadab Khan may feature in the final playing11. As for Australia, spinner Ashton Agar and reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will be available for selection.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs AUS Telecast

Pakistan vs Australia game will be telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The One-off T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The one-off T20I will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, on Tuesday, April 5. This game kicks off at 9:00 PM IST.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Travis Head

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Inglis

Batters: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Babar Azam, Faqar Zaman

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sean Abbott

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir or Shadab Khan

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott or Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

