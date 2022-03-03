Pakistan vs Australia Dream11, PAK vs AUS Dream11 Latest Update, PAK vs AUS Dream11 Win, PAK vs AUS Dream11 App, PAK vs AUS Dream11 2021, PAK vs AUS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, PAK vs AUS Dream11 Live Streaming

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between Pakistan and Australia:

Australia are touring Pakistan for an all-format toure comprising three Test matches, three One Day Internationals, and one T20I match. The tour gets underway from March 4 with the first Test match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This is a historic tour as Australia are touring Pakistan after a long wait of 24 years.

The last time that two teams played in Pakistan, Australia defeated the hosts 1-0 in a three-match series. The Kangaroos will be brimming with confidence as they hammered England by 4-0 in Ashes 2022.

Coming to Pakistan, their last international series came against West Indies. The three-match T20I series saw Pakistan causing a clean sweep by 3-0. The team also enjoyed a good run in their last Test series as they outplayed West Indies by 2-0.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs AUS Telecast

Pakistan vs Australia game will telecast at Sony Pictures Sports Network in India

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The 1st Test will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 10:30 am IST on March 4, Friday.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain - Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, David Warner

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Pat Cummins

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

