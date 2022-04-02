PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and Australia: The last One Day International between Pakistan and Australia is likely to be a close battle with the three-match series tied at 1-1. Australia won the first ODI by 88 runs after Travis Head’s 101 and a four-wicket haul by Adam Zampa.

Pakistan made a comeback in the second ODI to clinch a win by six wickets. The hosts bounced back on the back of centuries by Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam. Pakistan need to perform better with the ball to win the decider on Saturday. In both the games so far, the bowlers conceded 300+ runs.

Imam is the top run-scorer for Pakistan with two back-to-back centuries while Travis Head has emerged as a revelation for Australia as an opening batter. Head has so far scored 190 runs at an average of 95.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs AUS Telecast

Pakistan vs Australia game will be telecast at Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The last One Day International of the three-match series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 2, Saturday.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Imam-ul-Haq

Vice-Captain - Travis Head

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Travis Head, Babar Azam, Ben McDermott, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Sean Abbott

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott

