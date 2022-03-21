Pak vs Aus: Hero With The Bat In Karachi, Babar Azam Shows Excellent Fielding Skills in Lahore | WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam did his part as he scored 196 runs to help his team escape with a draw in the second Test against Australia. Now, in Lahore, he again rose to the occasion not with the bat, but his fielding skills. He dived and took a superb catch to dismiss dangerman Usman Khawaja who missed his century by nine runs. The catch was important as Australia were running away with the match after being reduced to 17/2, WATCH the full video:

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets in three balls to rattle Australia at the start of third and deciding Test in Lahore before they recovered to 70-2 at lunch on Monday.

Shaheen had Australia in trouble at 8-2 in the third over of the innings when he trapped David Warner lbw and then had Marnus Labuschagne edge behind to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck two balls later.

At the break, opener Usman Khawaja was on 31 and Steve Smith 28, having fought back with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 62 after Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a brownish Gaddafi Cricket Stadium pitch.

The 21-year-old Shaheen was fiery with the new ball, troubling the batsmen with skidding deliveries during an incisive five-over spell of two wickets for 17 runs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had predicted another slow wicket will Test the patience and skills of batters when his side meets Australia in the decisive third and final Test on Monday.

Babar played one of the epic knocks in the fourth innings of a Test match when his marathon 196 defied Australia for more than 10 hours and forced a draw at Karachi to keep the series locked at 0-0.

