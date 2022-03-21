Pak vs Aus: Steve Smith's Anger At Buggy Camera Leaves Commentators In Splits | WATCH VIDEO

Australia skipper Steve Smith is not having a great time in Pakistan. And just when it seemed that he has found his mojo back, there was another distraction. The buggy camera! Australia were reduced to 34/2 after they batted first in Lahore which is hosting the third Test match. Shaheen Shah Afridi had removed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne when Steve Smith joined last game’s centurion Usman Khawaja in the middle.

Both were trying to stave off the early challenge when Smith got distracted by the camera. The commentators saw the funny side of it as they couldn’t understand how Smith could spot the camera stationed well past the mid on—at the boundary. On the other hand, the batter was staring down the bowler. You too can get the point; here, watch the video.

Steve Smith who was about to face the ball, tapped and soon made his displeasure unknown. It wasn’t hard for a player like him to spot the ball. Unlike other players, Smith has a great hand-eye coordination. Players with this unique power usually have great eyesight!

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets in three balls to rattle Australia at the start of third and deciding Test in Lahore before they recovered to 70-2 at lunch on Monday.

Shaheen had Australia in trouble at 8-2 in the third over of the innings when he trapped David Warner lbw and then had Marnus Labuschagne edge behind to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck two balls later.

At the break, opener Usman Khawaja was on 31 and Steve Smith 28, having fought back with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 62 after Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a brownish Gaddafi Cricket Stadium pitch.

The 21-year-old Shaheen was fiery with the new ball, troubling the batsmen with skidding deliveries during an incisive five-over spell of two wickets for 17 runs.

