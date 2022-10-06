PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s T20I Tri-Series match between Pakistan and Bangladesh: After suffering a heart-breaking defeat against England in the T20Is, Pakistan will be hoping to rectify their errors in the Tri-Series scheduled to start on Friday. Pakistan, along with New Zealand and Bangladesh, will desperately want to offer a solid show in the Tri-Series ahead of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh and Pakistan will face each other in the opening match of the Tri-Series on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Also Read: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first T20I Tri-series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Advertisement

Bangladesh, on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing a whitewash against the United Arab Emirates in their last T20I assignment.

Hosts New Zealand had to endure a 3-0 defeat against Australia in their last series. However, in T20Is, the Kiwis have been in brilliant form in recent times. New Zealand, in their last T20I series, had outclassed West Indies.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand will face each other twice at the league stage. After the completion of the initial stage, the top-two teams will be involved in the final match scheduled to be played on October 14.

Also Read: ‘SA ODI Series Will Help Stand-By Players To Get Better Groove & Mindset’- Shikhar Dhawan

Ahead of the T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs BAN Telecast

Advertisement

The T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be televised live in India.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming

The T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

PAK vs BAN Match Details

The PAK vs BAN T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, October 7, at 7:30 am IST.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah, Sabbir Rahman

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Possible Staring XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here