PAK vs BAN: 'Just Focus on Bat’s Shadow' - Aakash Chopra Slams Poor Umpiring Which Costs Shakib Al Hasan His Wicket

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lashed out a poor umpiring during crucial Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. The two Asian teams faced each other in the quest to get a place in the semifinals. Netherlands made the equation quite easy after beating South Africa on Sunday morning as now both Bangladesh and Pakistan have the equal opportunity to finish top 2 in their group.

Meanwhile, in the 11th over of the match, Shadab Khan shifted the momentum in Pakistan’s favour with the ball. He dismissed Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan in successive deliveries to put Pakistan on top. However, Shakib’s dismissal grabbed the limelight as sub-par umpiring came under the scanner.

The Bangladesh skipper charged down the ground on the first ball of his innings but failed to execute his plans as the umpire gave him LBW out. The southpaw straightaway took the review to refer the decision to the third umpire. During the replay a spike was visible on the UltraEdge when the ball was close to the bat, however, the third umpire felt that the spike was due to the bat hitting the ground. The on-field umpire’s decision was retained as Shakib looked visibly frustrated with the call.

Chopra, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, took a shot at poor umpiring as he pointed out the bat’s shadow while putting his point.

“Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup," Chopra tweeted.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan held Bangladesh to 127-8 at the T20 World Cup.

The winner of the Super 12 contest in Adelaide will move into the semi-finals alongside India — who qualified after the Netherlands stunned South Africa — from Group 2.

Shaheen, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-22, struck early for Pakistan as the left-arm quick sent back Liton Das for 10 after Bangladesh elected to bat first.

