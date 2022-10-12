PAK vs BAN T20I Tri-Series Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 6th T20I, October 13

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the sixth game of the ongoing tri-series on October 13. Shakib Al Hasan and Co will play for their pride as Pakistan and New Zealand have already qualified for the final. Bangladesh haven’t won a single match in the tournament and would like to end their tour on a winning note. A win on Thursday will boost the morale of Bangladesh ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would also like a win before their high-stakes final against New Zealand. Pakistan have played very well in the tournament and few will bet against them. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz have been in supreme form. Both would like to continue their rich vein of form.

Ahead of the sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh be played?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh be played?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh begin?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 am IST, on October 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Afif Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan Probable Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Bangladesh Predicted Playing Line-up: Yasir Ali, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam

