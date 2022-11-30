Home » Cricket Home » News » PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Several England Players Including Ben Stokes Fall Sick Ahead of Series Opener - Report

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Several England Players Including Ben Stokes Fall Sick Ahead of Series Opener - Report

According to a Daily Mail report, at least a dozen English players, including Ben Stokes, have been laid low by the bug in less than 24 hours before the first ball is bowled

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 13:31 IST

Rawalpindi

Several England players have fallen sick ahead of 1st Test in Rawalpindi
Several England players have fallen sick ahead of 1st Test in Rawalpindi

The Ben Stokes-led England have arrived in Pakistan after 17 years for a Test series which gets underway on Thursday. Prior to the series opener in Rawalpindi, the English campaign has taken a massive hit as several players reportedly fell ill. However, an official word on the matter is awaited for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

According to a Daily Mail report, at least a dozen English players, including Ben Stokes, have been laid low by the bug in less than 24 hours before the first ball is bowled. It has been learned that it is unknown whether England will be forced to make changes to the team they had announced on Tuesday. At the same time, an unnamed team spokesman has also reportedly told Daily Mail that the symptoms are not Covid-related.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score

Advertisement

The report added that it’s quite possible all the players could recover in time before the cricket gets going. England have employed their own chef for the tour, though the bug is not thought to be connected to food, the report said.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, Stokes confirmed his team for the match on Tuesday with Liam Livingstone set for debut, but the report of several members of the side being affected could result in changes at the last minute.

The England Test captain also announced that he would be donating his entire match fees from the upcoming Test series against Pakistan to the Flood Relief Appeal for the country.

“It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special," Stokes said.

Advertisement

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year were very sad to see and have had a significant impact on the country and the people. The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket."

“I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal. Hopefully, this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding," wrote Stokes in his statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Only five England players — Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Keaton Jennings — who are not part of the playing XI for the opening Test attended the optional nets session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: November 30, 2022, 13:27 IST
last updated: November 30, 2022, 13:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Tina Dutta, Shivangi Joshi, Shweta Tiwari And Other TV Actresses Will Make You Drop Your Jaws With Their Hot Makeover