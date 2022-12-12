PAK vs ENG 2022 Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4, Multan Cricket Stadium: Live Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary

PAK vs ENG 2022 Live Score Updates, 2nd Test, Day 4, Multan: Pakistan will push themselves for a victory to level the Test series when they take the field on Monday against England in the ongoing 2nd game in Multan.

Defiant half-centuries by Imam-ul-Haq (60) and Saud Shakeel (54 not out) revived Pakistan’s chase and kept them in the hunt as they reached 198 for 4, chasing a target of 355 runs, at the end of the third day’s play in the second Test, here on Sunday.

Imam and Shakeel added 108 runs for the fourth wicket before the former fell late in the day to set up an interesting finish to the second Test. At stumps, Saud was unbeaten on 54 with Faheem Ashraf on three with Pakistan still 157 runs short of their target.

Earlier, England added 73 runs to their overnight score of 5-202. Ben Stokes (41) needed 43 balls to score his first boundary and was the first to fall, holing out in the deep to trigger a collapse. Spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up his 11th wicket in his debut Test by bowling Ollie Robinson through the gate.

Overnight batter Harry Brook (108) reached his second hundred of the series before leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood (3-52) polished off the English tail to bowl out visitors for 275 in their second innings.

Chasing a 355-run target, Pakistan had to rejig their opening pair following a hamstring niggle to Imam. They promoted the struggling Mohammad Rizwan, who hit a flurry of boundaries early in his knock to transfer the pressure back on England.

James Anderson removed Rizwan for 30 immediately after lunch with a peach of a delivery that angled in and beat the outside edge to hit off stump. Robinson produced a similarly stunning ball to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam for one.

