PAK vs ENG 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I on TV And Online

After suffering a defeat in the opening T20I, Pakistan will now be aiming for a much-needed win in the next match against England. The second T20I between Pakistan and England will be played today at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England made a glorious return to Pakistan after 17 years with a remarkable six-wicket win in the first T20I.

Moeen Ali-led side easily chased down the target of 159. Alex Hales scored a brilliant half century in the game to earn a vital lead for England in the series. Harry Brook played a scintillating knock to help his team’s cause.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side appeared to be dismal in both batting and bowling. After losing their third consecutive T20I, Pakistan will now be desperately looking for a victory. The likes of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will have to be clinical if Pakistan are to bounce back in the series.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 22, Thursday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on September 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England?

Advertisement

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Playing XIs

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Advertisement

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here