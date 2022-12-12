PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Disappointed Fans Chants 'ZimBabar' After Babar Azam's Failure in Multan - WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is revered by numerous former cricketers and experts as one of the finest batters in modern cricket. However, in a rare turn of events, Babar was blasted by Pakistani fans present at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 19th over of Pakistan’s second innings after English pacer Ollie Robinson bowled the Pakistan captain out for the second time in the second Test. Babar could only manage to score one run after facing 10 balls in the second innings. Babar’s dismissal understandably disappointed the Pakistan fans.

A section of the Pakistan supporters even started chanting “Zim-babar," while Babar was coming back to the dressing room in the second innings.

Babar came down to bat after wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan departed early in the second innings. Pakistan, with a target of 355 to chase, needed a solid start and would have wanted to finish Day 3 on a positive note. However, Babar’s quick dismissal handed England a brilliant chance to pull off a stunning win in the game. Imam-ul-Haq played a brilliant knock of 60 on the third day of the second Test and helped the hosts in reaching 191. Pakistan had ended the day’s play at 193/4.

Previously, Babar displayed his brilliance with the bat in the first innings as Pakistan somehow managed to reach 202. Babar forged a much-needed partnership of 91 along with Saud Shakeel to guide his side to a respectable total.

England’s Harry Brook, on the other hand, scored his second Test century in the second innings as the visitors scored 275. After picking up seven wickets in the first innings, debutant Abrar Ahmed carried forward his exceptional bowling in the second innings as well. The 24-year-old leg-spinner scalped four wickets in the second innings.

England, touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, had clinched a 1-0 lead in the series after comfortably winning the first Test by 74 runs. A win in the second encounter will now help the Ben Stokes-led side in sealing the historic Test series.

The third and final Test match of the series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 17.

