PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 3rd Test: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pakistan vs England 2022, December 17

England will be looking to complete a historic 3-0 series sweep when they take the field against Pakistan on Saturday. Ben Stokes-led England had clinched an impressive win in the second Test at Multan and appear to be the favourites for the third Test as well. It was a collective team effort that propelled the visitors to victory in Multan.

The English team showed tremendous character by bouncing back in the match after being bowled out for just 281 runs in the first innings. Harry Brook smashed a scintillating century in England’s second innings. Brook looks set to retain his place in the playing XI and Ben Foakes will likely come in as a specialist wicketkeeper.

tcThe England team management might also be tempted to hand Rehan Ahmed his first Test cap in the third Test. If selected, the 18-year-old leg-spinner would become the youngest debutant for England. Meanwhile, the task is cut out for Babar Azam and Co. Pakistan will have to put up a better performance in the batting department if they are to avoid the ignominy of a 3-0 series sweep.

Ahead of the third Test between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the third Test match between Pakistan and England be played?

The third Test match between Pakistan and England will be played from December 17 to 21.

Where will the third Test match between Pakistan and England be played?

The third Test match between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the third Test match between Pakistan and England begin?

The third Test match between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 am IST on December 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third Test match between Pakistan and England?

The third Test match between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third Test match between Pakistan and England?

The third Test match between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on SonyLIV app.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Abrar Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Zahid Mahmood

PAK vs ENG Predicted XIs

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali

England’s Predicted Line-up: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Mark Wood, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

