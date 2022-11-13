PAK vs ENG: Adil Rashid Spins a Web to Outsmart Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam in T20 World Cup Final | WATCH

Veteran English spinner Adil Rashid spun his web around Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to get the better of him during the final of 2022 T20 World Cup in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Babar struggled to score big shots at will in the big ticket finale and Rashid took the advantage of it by surprising him with a wrong ‘un which he failed to read.

The Pakistan captain scored a crucial half-century in the semifinal against New Zealand but he found it tough to get going against England on Sunday. He once again played with a reserved approach in the powerplay and put pressure on himself.

It was the first ball of 12th over when Rashid pitched it a bit short and Babar was clueless against the wrong’un and tried to cut it without any room on offer as it resulted in a caught and bowled as the English spinner took a fine diving catch to win the match-up.

Babar scored 32 runs off 28 balls as he managed to hit just two boundaries during his stay in the middle.

Rashid also dismissed Mohammad Haris for just 8 as the young Pakistan batter failed to hold his nerves at the big stage and throw his wicket away.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the final of 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler made the decision after looking at the overcast conditions in Melbourne.

Pakistan skipper Babar feels that they have good momentum and will look to put pressure on England by putting a formidable total on the scoreboard.

“We would’ve also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final. A win always gives you confidence and with the way the team is playing we will give our 100 percent. Yes history repeats (referring to the 1992 World Cup), we will try to win this game and hold the cup. Same team," Babar said at the toss.

