Pakistan and England will square off in the second T20I of the ongoing seven-match series in Karachi on September 22. Moeen Ali-led England produced a masterful chase in the 1st T20I to register a convincing victory. England chased down the target of 159 with six wickets and four balls to spare. England will hope to win the second T20I as well and create more pressure on Pakistan. For England, Alex Hales and Harry Brook looked in good touch in the 1st T20I. Skipper Moeen Ali would want both Hales and Brook to continue their rich vein of form.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I, there are no easy answers for Babar Azam and Co. Pakistan’s bowling didn’t inspire much confidence and apart from Mohammad Rizwan, none of their batters got going. Pakistan will have to come up with the goods in the 2nd T20I if they have to bounce back in the series.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 22, Thursday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on September 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Usman Qadir, Luke Wood

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson

