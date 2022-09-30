PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction For 6th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI, Pakistan vs England 2022, September 30

Pakistan and England will square off in the 6th game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Lahore on September 30. Pakistan were very impressive in the 5th T20I. Babar Azam and Co showed tremendous character to defend a low target of 146 runs. Mohammad Rizwan continued his rich vein of form. Pakistan are now ahead in the series 3-2. They would want to wrap up the series in the next match. Meanwhile, England would be disappointed with the loss in the fifth T20I.

Advertisement

Moeen Ali-led England have now bottled two consecutive chases. They will have to win the next match if they are to salvage the series. How they counter the spin of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be key to their chances. Ahead of the 6th T20I between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the 6th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 6th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 30, Friday.

Where will the 6th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 6th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the 6th T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 6th T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST, on September 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 6th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 6th T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the 6th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 6th T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran

Advertisement

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here