PAK vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup Final

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the final of 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler made the decision after looking at the overcast conditions in Melbourne as the forecast suggested that the rain might play the spoilsport. Melbourne is known for its unpredictable weather as the reports suggested almost 100 per cent chances of rain but there wasn’t any at the time of toss.

England decide to play with the same XI from the last match when they beat India by 10 wickets in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval. Mark Wood, who missed the India match due to injury, also missed out on the summit clash on Sunday at MCG.

Skipper Buttler was very clear in his thoughts about opting to bowl first as he wants his bowlers to take advantage of the overcast conditions.

“We are going to bowl first. Huge game, good nerves and there’s a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game. Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge. I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout. Obviously there’s a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today, we bring confidence from the other day but we know it counts for nothing today. Same team," Buttler said at the toss.

While Pakistan skipper Babar Azam feels that they have good momentum and will look to put pressure on England by putting a formidable total on the scoreboard.

“We would’ve also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final. A win always gives you confidence and with the way the team is playing we will give our 100 percent. Yes history repeats (referring to the 1992 World Cup), we will try to win this game and hold the cup. Same team," Babar said.

After topsy-turvy starts to their campaigns which witnessed major upsets, both England and Pakistan managed to bounce back in an emphatic fashion to reserve a place in the semifinals where they were too good for their opponents.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

