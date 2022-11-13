PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Final: With History in Sight, Pakistan And England Eye Glory in Melbourne

Both have lost twice, emerged victorious once and have a chance to create history of their own. Pakistan will be the first Asian team to win two T20 world titles while England would be targeting to become the first ever team to hold both the t20 and ODI world titles at the same time, thereby establishing their supremacy as a white-ball powerhouse.

Both the teams will be a little relieved and a bit surprised to have come this far – Pakistan more than England. At the Super 12 stage, England were left to rue their luck when rain threatened to send them packing home after affecting a couple of their games. A must-win situation against Sri Lanka arose and they aced the challenge before producing a super show in the semis against India and storm into the final. Before the final day of the Super 12 round, it looked nigh impossible for Pakistan to make it to the semis unless a fortuitous turn of events. It happened. South Africa lost to the Netherlands giving Pakistan a glimmer and then Babar Azam’s men edged past Bangladesh before a well-crafted chase against New Zealand gave them the ticket for the summit clash.

What date T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup final England vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup final match England vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan match?

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match?

England vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

England vs Pakistan Possible XIs

England predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

