PAK vs ENG: Sam Curran, Adil Rashid Restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in T20 World Cup Final

Sam Curran and Adil Rashid put up a show with the ball as England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in the final of 2022 T20 World Cup at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. The rain changed its plans and decided not to intervene in the first innings of the summit clash and England took advantage of the overcast conditions with a collective effort from the bowling unit.

It was a below-par performance from Pakistan batters after Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first in Melbourne. The English pacers built pressure on Mohmmad Rizwan and Babar Azam with their disciplined bowling in the initial overs. After a cautious start, Rizwan tried to break the shackles but Curran got the better of him. The wicketkeeper batter tried to cut it hard but edged it onto the stumps and was dismissed on 14 (15).

Rashid got the wicket on his first ball of the match as he dismissed Mohammad Haris for just 8 as the young Pakistan batter failed to hold his nerves on the big stage and throw his wicket away.

Babar struggled to score big shots at will in the big ticket finale and Rashid took the advantage of it by surprising him with a wrong ‘un which he failed to read.

The Pakistan captain scored a crucial half-century in the semifinal against New Zealand but he found it tough to get going against England on Sunday. He once again played with a reserved approach in the powerplay and put pressure on himself. It was the first ball of the 12th over when Rashid pitched it a bit short and Babar was clueless against the wrong’un and tried to cut it without any room on offer which resulted in a caught and bowled as the English spinner took a fine diving catch to win the match-up.

Shan Masood played an all-important knock of 38 runs off 28 balls in which he scored 2 fours and a six but he also became the victim of Curran in the quest of hitting big shots.

Iftikar Ahmed had a forgettable outing as he was dismissed on a duck by Ben Stokes, while Mohammad Nawaz also failed to chip in for his team with the bat and departed for 5.

Shadab Khan tried to give a finishing touch to Pakistan’s innings but Chris Jorgan got the better of him at the right time as he went back to the pavilion after scoring 20 runs.

Meanwhile, Chris Jordan with a terrific final over restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Rashid and Jordan took two each. Stokes also managed to grab one in the big-ticket final.

