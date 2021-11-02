Pakistan’s confidence is on an all-time high after defeating all the other top three teams in the second group of Super 12 in the ongoing ICCT20 World Cup. They are now the frontrunner to qualify to the semi-finals. Their dominant victories over India and New Zealand, and amazing comeback against Afghanistan to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat, have made them the clear favorites to win the trophy.

Namibia, on the other hand, faced a humiliating loss against Afghanistan in their last encounter after outing up a good show with three consecutive wins. They had won their last two games in the first round and the first match in the Super 12 against Scotland. While the odds are clearly against them, they might want to register themselves in history for one of the biggest upsets in World cup history.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

>PAK vs NAM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia.

>PAK vs NAM Live Streaming

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and the Jio TV app.

>PAK vs NAM Match Details

The Group 2 Pakistan and Namibia match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, November 2 at 07:30 pm IST.

>PAK vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: David Wiese

>Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Zane Green

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Craig Williams,

All-rounders: David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

>PAK vs NAM Probable XIs:

Pakistan Possible Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

