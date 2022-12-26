PAK vs NZ, 1st Test Day1: Babar Azam Shuts up His Criticis with Fine 100, Breaks Multiple Records

Giving a fitting reply to his critics, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed a hundred in the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday. He pulled his team out of a precarious situation, forming a commendable 100-plus partnership with former captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Babar arrived at the crease when the hosts were reduced to 19/2, following the quick dismissals of Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan Masood (3). Minutes before lunch, the captain was joined by his predecessor who returned to Test cricket after almost 4 years.

Before pairing up with Sarfaraz, Babar had notched his fifty which helped him reach a remarkable feat. The latter now holds the record for the most runs scored by a Pakistan batter and the most fifties scored in a calendar year.

He now holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year by a Pakistan batter, going past Mohammad Yousuf’s aggregate of 2435 runs in 2006. Batting on 54 not out at the end of the first session, Babar has 2477 runs across all formats in 2022. In third place is Saeed Anwar, who scored 2296 runs in 43 matches in 1996.

The half-century also means he now holds the record for most scores of 50 or more in a calendar year. This was Babar’s 25th 50+ score, surpassing Ricky Ponting’s record of 24 in 2005.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of the team in Test cricket this year, the skipper has shone in the format with more than 1000 runs in nine matches. In this calendar year, only three other batters have managed to hit the four-figure mark in Tests.

The 28-year-old is the top batter on the ICC Test batting record, holding on to the No. 1 position in the list.

(With IANS Inputs)

