Umpire Aleem Dar Gets Angry After Being Hit by the Ball, Babar Azam & Other Can't Stop Laughing - WATCH

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday witnessed a bizarre scene on the field when on-field umpire Aleem Dar suffered a blow on his right leg. It left the veteran umpire fuming as he threw away the sweater he held and was seen limping. While Babar Azam and a few other players saw the funny side of it, pacer Naseem Shah rushed towards Dar to rub his leg.

The incident happened in the 36th over after Glenn Phillips flicked a Haris Rauf delivery towards deep square leg and ran for a single. Mohammad Wasim Jr collected the ball and threw it at the non-striker’s end where Dar was stationed. Instead of having his eyes on the ball, the umpire was more concerned about the batters running on the pitch. The ball came straight towards Dar and hit him on the right leg.

The impact was a bit harsh as Dar flung the sweater he had held and limped away nodding his head in pain. While Naseem came rushing towards him to rub his leg, the umpire was still busy signalling Phillips not to run on the pitch. In reply, the Kiwi batter gestured an apology.

Have a look:

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets to help Pakistan bundle out New Zealand for 261. He finished with 4-38 as New Zealand slumped from a strong 183 for one in 29.5 overs to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 40 deliveries.

New Zealand, who won the toss and batted, were lifted by a second-wicket stand of 181 between Conway (101) and Kane Williamson (85) before they slumped to the spin of Nawaz.

Conway hit 13 boundaries and a six off 92 balls, his second hundred in one-day internationals. His stand with Williamson is a record against Pakistan, beating the 159 set in Wellington by Williamson and Martin Guptill in 2016.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game — also in Karachi — by six wickets on Monday.

Williamson, dropped on 53 and 54 off Mohammad Wasim, cracked 10 boundaries from 100 balls. Glenn Phillips scored three and Michael Bracewell eight, while Mitchell Santner was the last man out for 37.

(With Agency Inputs)

