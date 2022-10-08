PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

In the second match of the ongoing T20I Tri-series, hosts New Zealand will square off against Pakistan on Saturday, October 8, at the Hagley Oval Stadium.

Pakistan dominated the series opener against Bangladesh with a clinical performance with both bat and ball. Babar Azam and his men will have a more difficult task at their hands when they take on the mighty Kiwis. We can expect a much more competitive encounter between these two evenly-matched sides.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has been in stellar form and he has started this series with a bang as well. Rizwan smashed an unbeaten knock of 78 runs and gave Pakistan a great start against the Bangla Tigers. But the frailties in the middle order continue to be a massive concern for the Asia Cup runners-up and they will be desperate to fix it before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Even for New Zealand, this will be the final opportunity to iron out their flaws ahead of the coveted tournament. Their team’s quality is indisputable, but it will be interesting to see what line-up they deploy in this game, especially with their star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell missing out. Their greatest strength is the diverse players they have at their disposal, which makes them an all-around unit.

Pakistan will face a significant challenge from the pace trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee. It will be intriguing to see how Babar Azam and co. tackle the lethal Kiwi attack. Let’s see who triumphs in this enthralling fixture.

Ahead of the T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs NZ Telecast

The T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming

The T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The PAK vs NZ T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 8, at 11:30 am IST.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, James Neesham

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Naseem Shah, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Staring XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

