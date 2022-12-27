PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022 1st Test, Day 2 Latest Updates in Karachi

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam walked back on 161 at the very start of the second day of the first test. Pakistan managed to score 318/5 at the end of Day 1, thanks to Babar’s century which pulled his team out of a precarious situation. Sarfaraz Ahmed complemented the captain as the two-stitched a commendable 196-run partnership.

With 300-plus runs on the board, Pakistan will be looking forward to push the score a little more and solidify their position in the Test. Meanwhile, Kiwi bowlers will be eyeing for quick wickets in the day.

PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Score | Live Commentary

Advertisement

On Day, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan tumbled down soon as they lost two quick wickets - Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan Masood (3). However, Babar arrived at the crease when the team was in a tough situation. He stood strong on the pitch and stabilised the innings. Just before the lunch, he was joined by his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed who returned to Test cricket after almost 4 years.

Before pairing up with Sarfaraz, Babar had notched his fifty which helped him reach a remarkable feat. The latter now holds the record for the most runs scored by a Pakistan batter and the most fifties scored in a calendar year.

Babar then scored an unbeaten 161 at the end of Day 1, including 16 fours and a six. On the other hand, Sarfaraz helped Azam in building Pakistan’s inningings on a slow and dry wicket.

ALSO READ| ‘I Would Blindly Trust Mike Hussey’: N Jagadeesan Talks About Special Bond with CSK Assistant Coach

Advertisement

Both Babar and Sarfaraz dominated the three spinners and were untroubled against the seam bowling of captain Tim Southee and Neil Wagner in nearly two sessions after New Zealand had made early inroads.

Sarfaraz came good against the spinners with his sweeps and Babar made New Zealand pay a heavy price for letting him off the hook early with his trademark cover drives and flicks on the on-side.

New Zealand bowling so far has been decent and with the likes of Ajaz Patel and Tim Southee, the Kiwis will be looking to end Pakistan’s batting early on in the second day.

Advertisement

Here are some important details about the PAK vs NZ, 1st Test:

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st Test be played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Where to catch the live action of PAK vs NZ 1st Test live on TV?

Advertisement

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecasted LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of PAK vs NZ 1st Test live online?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Sony Liv App.

What time does PAK vs NZ 1st Test, second day begin?

The second day of first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here