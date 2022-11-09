Shadab Khan has proved himself as one of the crucial cogs of the Pakistan team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Be it with the bat or the ball, the all-rounder has stepped up brilliantly whenever his team has needed his contribution. On Wednesday, when Babar Azam & Co got involved in a crucial semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the vice-captain unleashed his remarkable fielding skills to run Devon Conway out pretty early in the New Zealand innings.

NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-final Updates

Advertisement

The beginning of New Zealand’s innings was dented by Shaheen Shah Afridi who trapped Fin Allen in front right in the first over. An early blow saw the Conway-Williamson duo taking the onus on their shoulders. Their partnership had begun to flourish but a direct hit from Shadab caught Conway short of the crease, dismissing the Kiwi opener for 21 off 20 balls.

The incident happened in the final over of the Powerplay when Conway chipped Haris Rauf’s length ball straight to mid-off and called for a quick single. But Shadab made no mistake in collecting the ball and breaking the stumps at the non-striker’s end before Conway was through. Just when New Zealand were motoring along, Pakistan jolted the Kiwis.

Had Conway dived along, he could have avoided the run-out. But he was well short of his crease and walked off after scoring almost run-a-ball 21.

Advertisement

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson (46) then accelerated in a 68-run stand before they threw the bat in the final few overs. The all-rounder hit an unbeaten 53 against some sharp Pakistan fielding and disciplined bowling as New Zealand were held to 152 for 4 in the first semi-final.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The winner will face either England or India — who meet in Adelaide on Thursday — in Sunday’s final. Both teams named unchanged sides.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here