PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and South Africa: South Africa need just one more victory to secure a spot in the playoffs of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They are currently atop the Super 12 Group 2 points table with two wins and one washout match. They will be aiming for their third win on Thursday when they will face Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The team is on a two-match winning streak with their last two wins against Bangladesh and India. Playing against Bangladesh, the batters ruled the show as they smacked 205 runs in 20 overs. The Tigers were restricted to 101 runs in the second innings as Proteas recorded a victory by 104 runs.

In their second game, the bowlers led from the front by stopping India at a score of 133 runs in the first innings. Aiden Markram and David Miller steered the team to a five-wicket win with their batting exploits.

On the other hand, Pakistan are experiencing a disappointing ride in the competition. The team lost its first two games against India and the Netherlands by four wickets and one run, respectively. They finally recorded their first victory in the tournament by defeating the Netherlands by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and South Africa, here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs SA Telecast

Pakistan vs South Africa game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

PAK vs SA Live Streaming

PAK vs SA game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs SA Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 01:30 PM IST on November 03, Thursday.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, David Miller

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

PAK vs SA Probable XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam(C), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi

