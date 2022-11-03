Edited By: Feroz Khan
T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs SA Live Updates: South Africa, the only unbeaten team in the T20 World Cup 2022, need to win just one of their remaining two matches of the Super 12 to seal their passage to the semfinals. And they will be aiming to do today when they take on Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground to become the first team advance. Read More
Mathematically at least. South Africa and India are in the box seat though to charge forward. Bangladesh and Pakistan are also in the running but both need to win their remaining matches and hope for favourable results from other fixtures as well.
Hello everyone. Welcome to our live coverage from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 wherein today Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A win today will take South Africa into the semis while a defeat for Pakistan will end their hopes. So it’s a must-win contest for the Babar Azam-led side.
When will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on November 3, Thursday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa begin?
The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?
Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?
Pakistan vs South AfricaT20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pakistan vs South Africa Possible XIs
Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
