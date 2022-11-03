On the other hand, Pakistan aren’t mathematically out of the race but they not only need to win their remaining two matches of the Group 2 but also hope for an Indian defeat against Zimbabwe on Sunday which will ensure they are level on points and thus the team with a better net run-rate will edge ahead.

When will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs South AfricaT20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan vs South Africa Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

