PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online

Pakistan and West Indies will square off in the last of the three-match T20 series on Thursday, December 16, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match is a dead rubber as Pakistan have already sealed it by a 2-0 margin, however, the West Indies will look to avoid a whitewash.

It hasn’t been the best of tours for the visiting team, as poor form and experienced names unable to find feet to see themselves 2-0 down in the T20I series and facing an eventual 3-0 loss.

Meanwhile, the hosts won both the T20Is played so far and would be keen to whitewash the tourists in the third and final game. After comfortably winning the first T20I, Pakistan had to toil hard to win the second match. Skipper Babar Azam showed poor form as he got out cheaply scoring seven runs. Cameos by Mohammad Rizwan (38 off 30), Haider Ali (31 off 34) and Shadab Khan’s 12-ball 28 runs towards the end helped them to put up 172/8.

Advertisement

Coming to chase, the Caribbean sides fell nine-runs short of the target despite a 67 from opener Brandon King and 35 from Romario Shepherd. Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets in the 17th over of the chase to derail their batting, while Nawaz, Harir Rauf and Wasim Jr grabbed pitched in with two wickets each.

>When will the 3rd T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs West Indies (WI) start?

>The match will be played on Thursday, December 16.

>Where will the 3rd T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

Advertisement

>The match will be played at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan.

>What time will the 3rd T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

>The match will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs West Indies (WI)?

>Sony Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting Pakistan vs West Indies series in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs West Indies (WI)?

Advertisement

All the matches of the Pakistan vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

PAK vs WI 3rd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against West Indies: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs WI 3rd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Pakistan: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here