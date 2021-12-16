PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and West Indies:Pakistan and West Indies will lock horns against each other in the third and final T20I match at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday, December 16. The home team have been brilliant with the bat and ball, despite big names Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman showing poor form. The Men in Green have managed to post competitive totals on the board and managed to win the first two games by margin of 63 runs and nine-runs respectively.

Pakistan has gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and will be hoping to whitewash the visitors in the third and final game of the series. Meanwhile, the West Indies after losing the first T20I by a big margin, they fell nine-runs short of the target (172) in the second T20I on Tuesday. Ahead of the final match of the T20 series, Nicholas Pooran and Co would be keen to win this game and salvage some pride.

Advertisement

The PAK vs WI third T20I will commence at 06:30 PM IST.

>Ahead of the match between Pakistan and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

>PAK vs WI Telecast

PAK vs WI 3rd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Six in India.

>PAK vs WI Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>PAK vs WI Match Details

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 06:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 16.

Advertisement

>PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Odean Smith

>Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Brandon King, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

>PAK vs WI Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here