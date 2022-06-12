PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan vs West Indies, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for PAK vs WI ODI series, PAK vs WI match 3, June 12, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 4:30 pm IST

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PAK vs WI ODI series match 3 between Pakistan vs West Indies:

West Indies will be playing to avoid a 3-0 whitewash against a strong Pakistan team in the third and final ODI match of the series on Sunday. The match will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 4:30 pm IST.

The Windies had a golden chance to tie the series by winning the second game after putting up a strong bowling performance and a bright start with the bat. However, the Caribbean batters fell like a pack of cards, handing Pakistan another comprehensive victory by 120 runs.

The reason for the loss of the first two games was the inconsistency of the West Indies’ side. The batters let them down in the second ODI, while their bowlers could not hold their nerves and were thrashed by the Pakistani batters in the first ODI.

The dominant Pakistan team will not likely be making any changes to their winning squad. On a slow Multan track, the hosts will be hoping to secure a thumping 3-0 series win against a shattered West Indies side.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan vs West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs WI Telecast

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs WI Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

PAK vs WI Match Details

The PAK vs WI match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Sunday, June 12, at 4:30 pm IST.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf , Hasan Ali, Alzarri Joseph

Pakistan vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c) , Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Anderson Philip, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

