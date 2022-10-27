When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The game will be conducted on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Zimbabwe of Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.