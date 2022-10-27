PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in an intriguing encounter of the T20 World Cup on October 27. Pakistan will be hurting from the devastating loss that they suffered against India in their last match. Babar Azam and Co are the overwhelming favourites against Zimbabwe. However, Pakistan are in a tricky situation as they can get knocked out if they lose on Thursday. Much will depend upon Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Both Babar and Rizwan need to provide a solid start to their team against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe will be looking to stick to the basics against Pakistan. They collected a point from their game against the Proteas after the match was washed out due to rain. Zimbabwe has nothing to lose and will be aiming to play a fearless brand of cricket.

Ahead of the riveting T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on October 27.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Craig Ervine, Shan Masood

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, Naseem Shah

PAK vs ZIM Probable XIs

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

