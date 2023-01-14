PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan Women Under-19 and Rwanda Women Under-19: Pakistan Women team will face Rwanda in their opening game of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup. Both teams are coming into the tournament following a decent performance in the warm-up games. Rwanda lost to New Zealand in their first warm-up game by 63 runs. Batters failed to find the rhythm as they collapsed at 91 runs while following 155 runs. However, the team tasted victory in its next match against Ireland. The warm-up match saw Rwanda clinching a nail-biting thriller by one run.

Coming to Pakistan Women Under-19, they delivered an all-round performance in their first warm-up game against Ireland. While chasing the target of 90 runs, the team won in 15.4 overs by seven wickets. The Women in Green could not continue the momentum and ended up losing the second match to New Zealand Women by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women Under-19 and Rwanda Women Under-19, here is everything you need to know:

PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Telecast

Pakistan Women Under-19 vs Rwanda Women Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India.

PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Live Streaming

ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Match Details

PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 1:30 PM IST on January 15, Sunday.

PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shawaal Zulfiqar

Vice-Captain - Belyse Murekatete

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Merveille Uwase

Batters: Henriette Isimbi, Aliza Khan, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima

All-rounders: Gisele Ishimwe, Giovannis Uwase, Syeda Aroob Shah

Bowlers: Belyse Murekatete, Areesha Noor, Haniah Ahmer

PAK-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Probable XIs:

Pakistan Women Under-19: Aqsa Yousaf, Muskan Abid, Syeda Aroob Shah, Zamina Tahir, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Rida Aslam, Quratulain Ahsen, Areesha Noor, Haniah Ahmer, Aliza Khan

Rwanda Women Under-19: Henriette Ishimwe, Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Marie Tumukunde, Sharila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Cynthia Uwera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Giovannis Uwase, Zurafat Ishimwe, Gisele Ishimwe

