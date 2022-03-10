PAK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women: Pakistan Women will lock horns with South Africa Women on Friday, March 11, in the ninth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The PAK-W vs SA-W match is scheduled to take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

The two teams endured contrasting outings in their most recent fixtures, and it is also visible on the points table. Pakistan are sitting at the bottom of the WWC table after two games while South Africa are occupying the second spot with two points.

Australia Women downed Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday in their last game. Prior to their defeat at the hands of six-time champions, the Bismah Maroof-led outfit was outclassed by bitter rivals India on Sunday by 107 runs.

South Africa, meanwhile, defeated Bangladesh by 32 runs on Saturday to kick off their World Cup campaign.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

PAK-W vs SA-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

PAK-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK-W vs SA-W Match Details

The match between PAK-W vs SA-W will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 06:30 am IST on March 11, Friday.

PAK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sune Luus

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Anam Amin

PAK-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women Possible Starting Line-up: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

South Africa Possible Starting Line-up: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

