PAK-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch PAK-W vs SL-W Match Live Online and on TV

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will face off in the 21st T20I of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup on October 11. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the semi-finals. But both the teams would want to finish in the top two of the points table. Pakistan steamrolled UAE in their last match and are playing like a unit. Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz batted well against UAE and would look to contribute heavily on Tuesday as well. Skipper Bismah Maroof would also want to get some runs under her belt ahead of the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women are also playing well in this tournament and would be keen to cause an upset against Pakistan Women. If the opening duo of Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama provide a good start to Sri Lanka, then anything is possible in the match.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on October 11.

Where will the Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women begin?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 1:00 pm IST, on October 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI:

PAK-W Probable Line-up: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

SL-W Probable Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

