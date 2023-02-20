'Pakistan Also Tried... But it didn’t Happen': Ex-PCB Chief Says Impossible to Beat India on Turning Tracks

India’s terrific run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 seems to have left Ramiz Raja impressed. The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief has heaped massive praise on Team India for their 6-wicket win against Australia in Delhi on Sunday. Rohit Sharma & Co mowed down the Aussies within three days, taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series and retaining the trophy.

“How Australia’s match has finished, similarly, Aussies used to finish games against sub-continent teams in Perth or Brisbane. The tables have turned. It shows that Australia are not prepared, especially when it comes to playing good Test cricket in India," Raja said.’

“It’s impossible to beat Team India in India. An ordinary performance against spin. Nine wickets were dismissed in one session. Jadeja produced an excellent bowling performance," he added.

According to the firmer Pakistan batter, Axar Patel’s knock made the difference. The all-rounder top-scored with a 74-run knock in the first innings and stitched a century stand with Ravichandran Ashwin, helping India to reduce the deficit.

“The clincher was Axar Patel’s batting. Given the circumstance, he scored 60-70 runs. He shared a partnership with Ashwin when Australia could have got a sizeable lead. That’s because Australia were not mentally strong and there are technical flaws. Their batting against spin is disastrous. They played wrong shots, sweep shots, and ruckus batting," he said.

Raja further asserted that, unlike Pakistan, India not only kept the playing conditions right but also backed their strategies in the game.

“It’s almost impossible to beat India on spinning tracks. The strategy is very successful. Pakistan also tried to prepare spin tracks and defeat the opposition, but it didn’t happen. Not only India kept the conditions right but also they trusted their execution and talent to destroy the Australian batting attack," Raja said.

