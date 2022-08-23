Pakistan Cricket Team Arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup 2022

The Pakistan cricket team has reached Dubai to take part in the Asia Cup 2022 scheduled to start from August 27. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other in the inaugural match of the tournament.

In a viral footage, the Babar Azam-led side can be seen at the Dubai airport. Injured pacer Shaheen Afridi’s replacement Mohammad Hasnain did not travel with the squad and he is expected to join his teammates later.

The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared photos of the cricketers after arriving in Dubai. Skipper Babar Azam and other Pakistan cricketers can be seen in the photos shared by PCB. “Pakistan squad arrives in Dubai," read the caption of the post.

Some Pakistan cricketers like Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali and Asif Ali, reportedly arrived in Dubai from Lahore. Mohammad Hasnain will travel to UAE from Britain.

Hasnain has played 18 matches in T20Is so far and he has 17 wickets to his name in the format. The 22-year-old pacer also has a hat-trick in T20I cricket. In ODIs, he has played eight matches and picked up 12 wickets. Moreover, he has a five-wicket haul to his name in the 50-overs format.

Pakistan will kick off their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India. The high-voltage India-Pakistan match is slated to be played on Sunday (August 28) at the Dubai International Stadium.

In their last assignment, Pakistan clean swept the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. The whitewash will indeed offer a much-needed confidence. Though, Pakistan had to suffer a massive blow ahead of the Asia Cup after their star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Shaheen had sustained a right knee ligament injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka last month. The left-arm pacer had single-handedly destroyed the Indian batting line-up during the T20 World Cup fixture back in October 2021.

Shaheen had dismissed big names like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in that encounter as India could only manage to reach 151. The Babar Azam-led side eventually had won the match by a convincing margin of 10 wickets.

