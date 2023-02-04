Pakistan Cricket Team's 'Professor' Aka Mohammad Hafeez Back to University

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has now added another feather to his cap. However, this time Hafeez has found himself in the headlines due to his off-field brilliance. Hafeez, at the age of 42, has now decided to focus on his studies. Nicknamed ‘professor’, Hafeez recently got admission to the University of Karachi (KU). Hafeez will reportedly pursue a degree at the University of Karachi’s Health, Physical Education and Sports Science department. Hafeez met the chairman of the department and Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood and associate professor Dr Basit Ansari on Friday.

The former Pakistan captain informed the Vice Chancellor that earlier he could not pursue higher studies as he was busy playing professional cricket.

“Hafeez expressed that he was delighted to be a part of the country’s largest public sector university and hoped that HPESS would help him in achieving his dreams of pursuing higher education. Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while welcoming Muhammad Hafeez to the University of Karachi said that students would learn a lot from the former captain’s cricketing experience," a press release issued by the KU read.

Mohammad Hafeez’s 18-year-long career in international cricket came to an end in January last year after he decided to hang up his boots. In the international circuit, he was last seen in action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final match against Australia in November 2021. Hafeez had also led the Pakistan cricket team across all three formats of the game.

Mohammad Hafeez retired from Test cricket in 2018. In the fifty-over format, Hafez donned the Pakistan jersey for the last time during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Mohammad Hafeez was a key part of Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2017. He represented Pakistan in six T20 and three 50-over World Cups.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 3652 runs along with 10 centuries and 12 half-centuries after playing 55 Tests. In ODIs, Hafeez has more than six thousand runs along with 139 wickets to his name. The Sargodha-born had notched 11 centuries and 38 half-centuries in the fifty-over format. Hafeez scored 2514 runs at a strike rate of 122.03 in T20I cricket.

In competitive cricket, Mohammad Hafeez was last seen in action in April last year during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League fixture against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club.

