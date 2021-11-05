Pakistan Domestic Side Celebrates Diwali With Hindu Cricketer; WATCH

Pakistan’s domestic squad Balochistan organised a mini Diwali party for their team’s only Hindu cricketer Kabir Raj. The video which was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter shows how the whole team gathered around Kabir where he was seen cutting the cake. After the cake was cut, a number of players greeted and hugged him on the occasion of Diwali. Chants of ‘Happy Diwali’ was also heard. WATCH:

Diwali, which is a main festival for Hindu faith, is fast turning into a global phenomenon across the word especially due to the rising presence of Hindu diaspora in several European countries. But Pakistan has garnered a name for being religiously intolerant after several media reports said that the Hindu minority in the country faces persecution and some of their temples regularly attacked and damaged. In such a scenario, the Balochistan squad’s gesture is gaining popularity. A number of fans shared the video on social media, some of them absolutely loving it. Balochistan remains one of the catchment areas of Pakistan cricket. It has remained backwards for years until Chinese government started building its premier port-Gwader. It’s capital Quetta too has a brand new stadium in place.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that the West Indies will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs in Karachi from December 13-22. The tour to Pakistan will be the first for the Caribbean side since April 2018 when they played three T20Is, albeit, with a depleted side as most of the main players opted out of the tour.

The ODIs are part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC men’s World Cup 2023. The remaining two sides will progress from the qualifying event.

