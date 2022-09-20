Pakistan vs England 2022 Live Cricket Streaming, 1st T20I: How to Watch PAK vs ENG Match Coverage on TV And Online

England cricket team are touring Pakistan after a long wait of 17 years for a seven-match T20I series followed by three Test matches. An exciting contest is expected on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi as both teams will be eager to start the T20I series with a win.

Moeen Ali will be the stand-in skipper for England as Jos Buttler will be missing the first five T20 Internationals. It is important for the visitors to find their rhythm as they had a poor run in their last T20I series. With T20 World Cup 2022 in line, it is important for England to sort out their playing XI. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Alex Hales as he will be making his comeback to the England team after three years.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be hoping to shut down the trolls following their torrid performance in the Asia Cup 2022 final. The Green Army’s batting line-up is under major scrutiny and needs to do well against England. The middle order comprising Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, and Iftikhar Ahmed needs to score runs while skipper Babar Azam will also be eager to find his lost form.

When will the 1st T20I Match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) start?

The game will be conducted on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st T20I Match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the 1st T20I Match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) match?

Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) match?

Pakistan vs England match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan probable playing XI: Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

England probable playing XI: David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

