Pakistan Fan's Banner Holding Special Message for Indian Cricket Team Goes Viral

Pakistan cricket fans.
The last time India and Pakistan met was in 2012 when Pakistan beat India in the three-match ODI series.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: June 13, 2022, 17:08 IST

Although India and Pakistan haven’t met in a bilateral series since 2012, Pakistan fans haven’t given up on the possibility of a bilateral series in the near future. As Pakistan took on West Indies in the 3rd ODI in Multan, one fan banner went viral which had a special message about Rohit Sharma leading Indian cricket team. Meanwhile coming back into the contest, Pakistan clean swept the three-match ODI series as they went on to win the last match by 53 runs through the Duckworth Lewis method.

During the match, the cameraman caught a fan holding a poster with a message for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. “We want to welcome Team India". The last time India and Pakistan met was in 2012 when Pakistan beat India in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, the last Test match was played in 2007/08 in India. Since the rise in political tensions in the country, bilateral cricket was suspended. But the teams played cricket in the multi-nation ICC tournaments where Pakistan beat India last time during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by a whopping margin of ten wickets.

Advertisement

Allrounder Shadab Khan hit a fighting half century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan’s 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final day-night international in Multan which was interrupted by a dust storm.

Shadab hit 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9 after unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets to leave the home team struggling at 117-5.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 68-ball 62 but there was a rare failure for world number one ODI batsman Babar Azam who fell for one off three balls.

Shadab’s legspin then fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs, giving Pakistan 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year’s World Cup in India.

Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: June 13, 2022, 17:08 IST