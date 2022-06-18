Pakistan Fans Trend 'Pakistan Zindabad' On Five-Year Anniversary of 2017 Champions Trophy Win

Pakistan cricket fans were on cloud nine as they trended ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on Twitter. The occasion was the five-year anniversary of their team’s ‘historic’ win over arch-rivals India in ICC Champions Trophy final.

The year 2017 will always be cherished in Pakistan cricket’s history. The Pakistan team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed had managed to win their maiden Champions Trophy in 2017 and the success appeared to be more significant as they eclipsed arch-rivals India in the final.

After overcoming hosts England pretty comfortably in the semi-final, Pakistan reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The Indian team had defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to seal their berth in the final.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first but the decision backfired as Pakistan’s opening batters Azhar Ali (59 runs off 71 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (114 off 106 balls) put up a partnership of 128 runs.

Azhar departed in the 23rd over of the match due to a miscommunication between the batters. Fakhar remained at the crease and continued his onslaught. The southpaw eventually scored a century in the match.

Earlier, in the fourth over of the match Fakhar got a golden reprieve. On the first ball of the fourth over, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Fakhar but due to a no-ball the decision had to be overturned. The 32-year-old batter made full of use the opportunity to score a splendid century.

