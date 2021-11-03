‘Pakistan Fans Would Be Shellshocked to See Their Team Being So Consistent’: Sanjay Manjrekar

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has been in terrific form so far in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, they registered their fourth consecutive win in the showpiece event against Namibia, confirming a semifinal berth.

With this victory, Pakistan have extended their winning streak to 15 games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are favourites to finish the Super 12 round as Group 2 leaders.

On Tuesday, while speaking about Pakistan’s clinical run in the World Cup, cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said that even Pakistan fans must be surprised with their team’s performance in the marquee ICC event.

The former cricketer also acknowledged that they were clinical against India in their tournament opener. However, there have been a few ‘nervy chases’ for them.

“Pakistan is on a golden run. Who would’ve thought that? Their fans would be somewhat shellshocked to see their team being so consistent. There have been a couple of nervy chases, though not against India. They’re obviously favourites against Namibia," Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar has also been mighty impressed by Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim’s ‘street smart’ skills in the event, saying that the duo knows where to put the ball to avoid getting smashed all over the park.

“Pakistan’s bowling is also looking fantastic. Their spinners in Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are capable spinners. And that is the thing about Pakistan, they are not very highly skilled or have classical actions, but they are very street-smart bowlers. They know where to put the ball and don’t get hit. They know how to survive in this kind of a format," the former cricketer said.

“Shaheen Afridi is right up there. He’s currently the best fast bowler of the tournament. Hasan Ali could be a concern for Pakistan. Not only because he has gone for runs and hasn’t made the desired impression, but he looks rattled when he gets hit," he added.

“He’s [Hasan Ali[ a bit like when we had someone like Mohammad Sami from Pakistan, in the late 90s and early 2000s ..Bowls fast and hits the deck. And these are the kind of bowlers who cannot afford to get off the line. Because the moment they go slightly offline, they go for runs. So maybe Hasan Ali can do that and just attack the stumps. He shouldn’t look to vary too much and hit the deck, keep it straight and he’ll be fine," Manjrekar concluded

