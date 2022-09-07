Ahead of a crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday (September 7), former India cricketer Aakash Chopra claimed that Pakistan have a very potent attack despite having less spinners in the team.

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, Chopra spoke about how Pakistan will use their bowlers efficiently to try and curb the firepower of the Afghan batsmen.

“What’s in Pakistan’s favour, in my opinion, is their fast bowling. Of course, the pitch is not suited for faster bowlers, but then Madhushanka got two wickets, so you can still go in and do your thing, at least be economical, so that the bulk of your wickets is taken by the two spinners. So, Pakistan, even though they have only two spinners, still have a very potent attack," said Chopra.

However, he didn’t rule out the power of Afghanistan players at all. He highlighted on how Afghanistan can use their bowlers effectively against the Pakistan batting line-up and how important a role Rashid Khan will play in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

“I say Mujeeb will bowl three, because he will bowl the first over, he will start in the Power Play overs. Nabi might think about Rashid Khan and then might end up resisting the temptation, because Rashid’s numbers over the Power Play overs aren’t very flattering. Secondly, you already have a different role for Rashid, almost set in stone; that you have to bowl the middle overs, maybe an over in the back five because what you are up against is a very quality batting line-up.

“So, it’s not just about the top three, Khushdil is in form, Nawaz scores runs, Asif really hasn’t failed in a run chase. So, you know this team has got the power. Yes mercurial, but Rashid has a very different role to play," added Chopra.

Chopra further spoke about how Afghanistan have options of bowlers, going ahead in crucial must win match.

He said, “Their bowling attack looks quite alright. If Hazarathullah Zazai is there for a little longer, if Najibullah Zadran comes in a little early, then they have the option of going to Iftikhar and asking him to bowl his over. He is someone who will give you a few overs of off spin, so they do have the option."

Babar Azam led team will look forward to carry their winning momentum ahead against Afghanistan as they are coming with confidence on a back of five wicket win against India in their previous Super 4 encounter.

They will be betting on Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz’s heroic shots as they blunted the Indian attack last time with their blistering knocks. But Pakistan would need to be mindful of Afghanistan as they have a decent bowling attack.

While Afghanistan are coming at the back of a defeat from Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 match but this time they will be all set with their tactics and game plans to thrash down Pakistan with both bowling and batting.

