'Pakistan Have Nobody in Their Team Who Can be Compared to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma': Danish Kaneria Slams Babar Azam

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lashed out at Babar Azam for his underwhelming captaincy against England in the recently concluded three-match Test series. Pakistan suffered a crushing 0-3 series defeat to Ben Stokes and Co. who blew away the hosts with their sensational attacking approach in Test cricket. It was a humiliating defeat for Pakistan as now questions are raised on Babar’s captaincy who has lost four Test series at home this year which is the most by any Pakistan captain.

Veteran spinner Kaneria was highly unimpressed with Babar’s leadership skills and said that people should stop comparing him to the likes of Virat Kohli who enjoyed a great legacy as Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

He suggested that in the current Pakistan team there is no player who has the same credentials and the ability to get compared to Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they’ll be zero," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria didn’t hold back while criticising Babar and said that he is a big zero as a captain and is not capable of leading a Test team.

“Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn’t deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket," he said.

The veteran spinner suggested that Babar should have kept his team ego aside and called up former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to get some tips.

He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain," said Kaneria.

The veteran spinner slammed the team and said that the other countries should send their C team to play Test series in Pakistan.

“It is my request to other countries not to send their main team to Pakistan. Otherwise, we will have to face such embarrassment again and again. Please send us your ‘C’ team so that we somehow manage to win. We no longer have the ability to win. We don’t have any quality players or superstars in the team," he added.

